At least 1 person dead after Dayton house fire

At least one person has died after a house fire in Dayton Monday evening.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to a house fire in Dayton, but were unable to confirm the address or number of victims.
One fire Monday evening was reported in the 100 block of Bierce Avenue.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews were called to the at about 7:50 p.m.
In scanner traffic, fire crews said that they found one person on the first floor of the home.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
