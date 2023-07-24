Man ID’d in deadly motorcycle crash near Dayton gas station

A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near a Marathon gas station in Dayton early Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Dennis Best from Dayton.

Police were dispatched around 1:48 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash at North Main Street and Marathon Avenue, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

Best drove southbound on North Main Street at an “apparent excessive rate of speed” in a 2009 gray Can-Am Spyder and he lost control of the motorcycle at Santa Clara Avenue, the report said. He struck the west curb, traveled onto the sidewalk and then hit a plastic sign.

Best was thrown from the motorcycle at the gas station where it landed in a raised grass area, the report said.

The motorcycle had minor damage, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.