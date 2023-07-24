X

Man ID’d in deadly motorcycle crash near Dayton gas station

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

A 45-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near a Marathon gas station in Dayton early Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Dennis Best from Dayton.

Police were dispatched around 1:48 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash at North Main Street and Marathon Avenue, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

ExploreMotorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash in Montgomery County

Best drove southbound on North Main Street at an “apparent excessive rate of speed” in a 2009 gray Can-Am Spyder and he lost control of the motorcycle at Santa Clara Avenue, the report said. He struck the west curb, traveled onto the sidewalk and then hit a plastic sign.

Best was thrown from the motorcycle at the gas station where it landed in a raised grass area, the report said.

The motorcycle had minor damage, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Oakwood schools find Legionella for 4th straight year; Kettering tests...
2
1 dead following shooting in Dayton apartment complex parking lot
3
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Montgomery County
4
Suspect arrested, man taken to hospital in Dayton stabbing
5
Queen of Hearts game at Beaver-Vu Bowl wraps up tonight; near $1...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top