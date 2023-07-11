Man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting woman at Oregon District nightclub

A Huber Heights man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman last summer at an Oregon District nightclub.

Curtis Hope Jr., 32, was arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas court for one count of sexual battery.

The incident happened Aug. 21, 2022, at Newcom’s, 418 E. Fifth St., in Dayton.

“The victim was being escorted by a bouncer from outside the tavern to the restroom when he sexually assaulted her,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The woman told a friend and they went to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination.

The incident was investigated by the Dayton Police Department.

Hope is no longer held in the Montgomery County Jail, and no attorney is listed for him.