Man who printed child porn at Oakwood library now in prison

A Dayton man caught printing sexually explicit images of young girls in Oakwood’s Wright Memorial Library is serving a 20- to 24-year prison sentence.

Octavious Davidson VIII, 60, was sentenced last month after he was convicted of 25 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of pandering sexually oriented material.

“Incredibly, this defendant has been downloading and printing sexually explicit images of children while at the library,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said previously in a released statement. “This conduct is wrong on so many levels, including printing these pictures at the public library where children are present.”

Library staff spotted a patron, later identified as Davidson, printing sexually explicit images of girls May 2, 2022, at the library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., and notified the Oakwood Public Safety Department. He was detained May 5 when staff reported to police that he had returned to the library.

“Over 200 obvious child sexual exploitation images were presented to the prosecutor for charges,” a criminal complaint filed in Oakwood Municipal Court stated.

A search of his home also uncovered hundreds of sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent girls, the prosecutor’s office said.

Davidson also was labeled a Tier II sex offender, meaning that once he is released he must register his address every 180 days with his local sheriff’s office for 25 years.

Davidson began serving his prison term on June 20 at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient. He will be eligible for parole beginning April 29, 2042, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.