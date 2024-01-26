Man indicted, accused of shooting at co-worker at Dayton grocery

BreakingNews
A man indicted Friday is accused of shooting at a co-worker multiple times in November following an argument at a Dayton grocery store.

Brandon Christopher Byrd, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault, which carries a three-year gun specification that would add time at sentencing if he is convicted.

Byrd was working at the H&L Market at 1627 N. Gettysburg Ave. when just after 5 p.m. Nov. 22 he got into an argument with a co-worker. Byrd challenged the other worker to a fight and went outside before returning with a handgun, according to an affidavit.

Byrd is accused of firing at his co-worker four or five times before fleeing.

Officers who responded to the grocery store found bullet damage in the area behind the meat counter.

A detective reviewed surveillance video and noted that three women and another man were near the mean counter during the gunfire and were at risk of injury, the affidavit stated.

Anyone who was at the H&L Market when this happened is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective.

Byrd was arrested last week on a warrant issued in November. He is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

