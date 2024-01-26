Man indicted, accused of shooting at co-worker at Dayton grocery

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Byrd was working at the H&L Market at 1627 N. Gettysburg Ave. when just after 5 p.m. Nov. 22 he got into an argument with a co-worker. Byrd challenged the other worker to a fight and went outside before returning with a handgun, according to an affidavit.

Byrd is accused of firing at his co-worker four or five times before fleeing.

Officers who responded to the grocery store found bullet damage in the area behind the meat counter.

Explore Police investigation underway near Kettering Health Dayton

A detective reviewed surveillance video and noted that three women and another man were near the mean counter during the gunfire and were at risk of injury, the affidavit stated.

Anyone who was at the H&L Market when this happened is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective.

Byrd was arrested last week on a warrant issued in November. He is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.