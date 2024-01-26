Police investigation underway near Kettering Health Dayton

An active police investigation was reported near Kettering Health Dayton early Friday afternoon.
“Dayton police are currently operating near (Kettering Health Dayton) for a police investigation,” the police department shared on X, formerly Twitter, just before 2 p.m. “Please avoid the area at this time. We will update with more information as soon as possible.”
It’s not clear what prompted the investigation.
Multiple Dayton police crews were in the area near Squirrel Road. No officers have been injured, according to Dayton police.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
