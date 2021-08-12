Man indicted for murder in stabbing of 61-year-old Dayton man

A 30-year-old Dayton man was indicted Thursday in the May stabbing death of a 61-year-old man in Dayton.
Aaron Davonne Vance is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.
Dayton police responded on the evening of May 16 to a report of a stabbing at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Troy Street.
The victim, Bart Adkins, told officers that Vance had stabbed him, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Adkins was taken to a local hospital, where he died several hours later during surgery.
Further investigation revealed that Vance and Adkins were involved in an argument when Vance “pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest,” he release stated.
Vance is in the Montgomery County Jail in an unrelated case.