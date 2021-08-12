dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man indicted for murder in stabbing of 61-year-old Dayton man

Aaron Davonne Vance
Caption
Aaron Davonne Vance

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

A 30-year-old Dayton man was indicted Thursday in the May stabbing death of a 61-year-old man in Dayton.

Aaron Davonne Vance is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

ExploreRELATED: Police investigating two shooting, one stabbing Dayton deaths on Sunday

Dayton police responded on the evening of May 16 to a report of a stabbing at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Troy Street.

The victim, Bart Adkins, told officers that Vance had stabbed him, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Adkins was taken to a local hospital, where he died several hours later during surgery.

Further investigation revealed that Vance and Adkins were involved in an argument when Vance “pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest,” he release stated.

Vance is in the Montgomery County Jail in an unrelated case.

In Other News
1
‘Too many lives lost.’ Law enforcement teams up to reduce excessive...
2
Man, woman charged in Moraine motel bomb threat
3
Pair wanted in Riverside home invasion now in jail
4
Dayton man indicted in 2020 pursuit, crash that killed Vandalia teen in
5
Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting on Gerhard Street
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top