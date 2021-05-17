dayton-daily-news logo
Police investigating three separate Dayton deaths on Sunday

By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are investigating the deaths of three people in three incidents on Sunday.

One of the incidents includes a shooting at an apartment in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue.

A 57-year-old man died, according to a police report, but his identity has not been released at this time.

The incident was reported around 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police are also investigating the deaths of 22-year-old Jacob Osborne and 61-year-old Bart Atkins.

Osborne died an incident in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

Atkins died at Miami Valley Hospital on Sunday following an incident at Troy Dairy Foods, 1006 Troy St., according to Harshbarger.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined for either Osborne or Atkins.

It is not clear if any of the incidents are related to each other.

We are working to learn more about these incidents and will update this story as more information is released.

