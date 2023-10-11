Man indicted on murder charges in Dayton deadly shooting

A grand jury indicted a man on murder charges in a deadly shooting in Dayton last month.

Chaz T. Owens Jr., 19, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Owens is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Dontai Goddard Jr. following an argument.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 25 Dayton police responded to a report of a man shot at a house in the 1200 block of West First Street.

Owens had spent the night at the house after telling the resident he committed a crime and needed a place to stay, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He got into an argument with Goddard and Goddard claimed Owens had fired a gun at him on the street, an affidavit read.

According to court records, at one point during the argument Goddard told Owens not to reach for his gun because “he is not about that.”

When Goddard turned his body, Owens reportedly grabbed the gun and shot him multiple times.

Gooddard was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Owens fled the scene, but turned himself into police two days later.

His bond was previously set at $1 million and he is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.