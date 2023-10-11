Man indicted on murder charges in Dayton deadly shooting

Local News
By and
48 minutes ago
X

A grand jury indicted a man on murder charges in a deadly shooting in Dayton last month.

Chaz T. Owens Jr., 19, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Owens is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Dontai Goddard Jr. following an argument.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 25 Dayton police responded to a report of a man shot at a house in the 1200 block of West First Street.

ExploreRELATED: Bond $1M for 19-year-old charged in deadly September shooting in Dayton

Owens had spent the night at the house after telling the resident he committed a crime and needed a place to stay, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He got into an argument with Goddard and Goddard claimed Owens had fired a gun at him on the street, an affidavit read.

According to court records, at one point during the argument Goddard told Owens not to reach for his gun because “he is not about that.”

When Goddard turned his body, Owens reportedly grabbed the gun and shot him multiple times.

Gooddard was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Owens fled the scene, but turned himself into police two days later.

His bond was previously set at $1 million and he is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Dayton Region Walk of Fame induction recognizes dynamic achievements
2
Clopay opens doors on $30M Troy expansion, adding 54 jobs
3
Man charged in Germantown crash that killed Middletown man
4
3-month-old girl dies following crash in Harrison Twp. last week
5
Area whooping cough cases rise; Kettering schools reports one

About the Authors

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top