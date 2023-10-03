19-year-old charged with murder in September shooting

A Dayton man has been accused of shooting and killing another man last week.

Chaz Owens Jr., 19, was charged Tuesday in the Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

The charges are connected to the death of 21-year-old Dontal Goddard on Sept. 25.

Police were called to a house in the 1200 block of West First Street at around 12:50 p.m. on a report of a man shot inside the home. At the time, police said that the shooter and victim knew each other.

According to court records, on investigation detectives found that Owens had spent the night in the house after telling the resident that he had committed a crime and needed a place to stay.

Police said that based on witness statements, at around 12:30 p.m. Goddard arrived at the residence and got into a dispute with Owens, with Goddard claiming that Owens had shot at him on the street, according to an affidavit.

At some point during the argument, Goddard told Owens not to reach of his gun because “he is not about that,” the affidavit said. However, as Goddard turned his body, Owens grabbed his gun and shot Goddard several times, documents said, before fleeing.

Owens turned himself in to police two days later and was arrested on existing warrants, the affidavit said.

Owens is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on probation violation charges, according to jail records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, court records said.