BreakingNews
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

19-year-old charged with murder in September shooting

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
41 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man has been accused of shooting and killing another man last week.

Chaz Owens Jr., 19, was charged Tuesday in the Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

The charges are connected to the death of 21-year-old Dontal Goddard on Sept. 25.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed in Monday afternoon shooting in Dayton ID’d

Police were called to a house in the 1200 block of West First Street at around 12:50 p.m. on a report of a man shot inside the home. At the time, police said that the shooter and victim knew each other.

According to court records, on investigation detectives found that Owens had spent the night in the house after telling the resident that he had committed a crime and needed a place to stay.

Police said that based on witness statements, at around 12:30 p.m. Goddard arrived at the residence and got into a dispute with Owens, with Goddard claiming that Owens had shot at him on the street, according to an affidavit.

At some point during the argument, Goddard told Owens not to reach of his gun because “he is not about that,” the affidavit said. However, as Goddard turned his body, Owens grabbed his gun and shot Goddard several times, documents said, before fleeing.

Owens turned himself in to police two days later and was arrested on existing warrants, the affidavit said.

Owens is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on probation violation charges, according to jail records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, court records said.

In Other News
1
Greenville woman gets up to dozen years in prison for role in Darke...
2
4 indicted in drive-by shooting in Moraine
3
Former UD administrator, 2 airmen among arrests in human trafficking...
4
Man shot, wounded during attempted robbery in Dayton
5
DoorDash driver helps woman call Kettering PD; she ran after car, cited...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top