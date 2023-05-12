Man indicted on murder charges in deadly Dayton shooting

Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer previously described the shooting as a targeted attack, and not a random act of violence.

Strickland was sitting inside his car with a woman when Brown, the woman’s boyfriend, arrived and started talking to her, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit. Strickland then got out of the car and reportedly started arguing with Brown.

They were shoving each other when the woman got between them to try to separate them. Brown reportedly shoved her from between him and Strickland.

Strickland then pulled a gun from his pocket and fired at Brown, according to the affidavit. Brown was hit in the back three times.

Strickland drove away and his car was found later that day on McArthur Avenue.

He was arrested on Feb. 22, according to jail booking records.