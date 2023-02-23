Man charged with murder in deadly Dayton shooting

A 33-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection to a Monday deadly shooting that police said appeared to be a “targeted attack.”
Keanthony D. Strickland of Dayton is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Thursday afternoon arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for murder, felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
The gunshot victim was identified Tuesday as 38-year-old Al Jaheem Brown by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dayton police and medics were dispatched shortly after midnight Monday to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue.
A witness heard two men screaming and then a gunshot. A 911 caller said a man was lying in the street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
“Homicide detectives were requested to the scene to further the investigation,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said Monday. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but a targeted attack.”
