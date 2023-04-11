BreakingNews
Former Friendly’s in Kettering to be demolished for Kroger parking
X

Man injured in Darke County motorcycle crash Monday evening

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

One man was sent to a hospital for minor injuries after crashing a motorcycle in Darke County Monday evening.

Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and MedFlight were dispatched around 6 p.m. to state Route 121 and U.S. 36 West on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A man drove a black 1999 Kawasaki Ninja northbound on state Route 121. He lost control of the motorcycle at a roundabout and went off the right side of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

Explore1 in critical condition after shots fired during Dayton traffic stop

The man was ejected from his motorcycle, deputies said. He was treated by Tri-Village Rescue and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight.

Deputies confirmed Johnson was wearing helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Former Bethel superintendent overpaid $2K in salary
2
Former Friendly’s in Kettering to be demolished for Kroger parking
3
Explainer: Ohio GOP aims to amend Ohio Constitution to pre-empt...
4
Federal law would set nurse-to-patient staffing levels
5
Wilberforce University names new president

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top