Man injured in Darke County motorcycle crash Monday evening

Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and MedFlight were dispatched around 6 p.m. to state Route 121 and U.S. 36 West on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A man drove a black 1999 Kawasaki Ninja northbound on state Route 121. He lost control of the motorcycle at a roundabout and went off the right side of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.