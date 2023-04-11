Man injured in Darke County motorcycle crash Monday evening

One man was sent to a hospital for minor injuries after crashing a motorcycle in Darke County Monday evening.
Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and MedFlight were dispatched around 6 p.m. to state Route 121 and U.S. 36 West on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A man drove a black 1999 Kawasaki Ninja northbound on state Route 121. He lost control of the motorcycle at a roundabout and went off the right side of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.
The man was ejected from his motorcycle, deputies said. He was treated by Tri-Village Rescue and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight.
Deputies confirmed Johnson was wearing helmet at the time of the crash.
Speed is believed to be a factor.
The crash is under investigation.
About the Author