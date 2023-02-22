BreakingNews
911 caller says her brother shot another brother: ‘It wasn’t even an argument’
Man killed in crash into Dayton pole ID’d

A Dayton man who died after a truck crashed into a pole earlier this week has been identified.

John Evans, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 2:31 p.m. Monday, a crash was reported the intersection of East Third Street and Linden Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Evans was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado on East Third Street when the he lost control of the truck near Linden Avenue and drove over the curb, causing the truck to hit an RTA pole, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

The report indicated speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Evans had to be removed from the truck, according to the report.

