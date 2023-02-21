Man killed in Dayton shooting ID’d

A Dayton man who died following a shooting Monday morning that police said appeared to be a “targeted attack” has been identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger confirmed 38-year-old Al Jaheem Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews were called to the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue shortly after midnight on reports of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dayton police arrived and found man man, later identified as Brown, who had been shot.
“Homicide detectives were requested to the scene to further the investigation,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said Monday. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but a targeted attack.”
A witness reportedly heard two men screaming and then a gunshot. A 911 caller said a man was lying in the street, according to dispatch records.
Additional details revealed the man was shot multiple times.
A silver vehicle left the scene but it is not clear if it is connected to the shooting.
As of Monday, no suspects were in custody, according to police.
