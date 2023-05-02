Man arrested, charges pending in deadly Harrison Twp. shooting

A suspect has been arrested in a homicide case in Harrison Twp. from the weekend.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, Dayton Police Department and Riverside Police Department took a man into custody without incident on Monday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
On April 29, deputies were sent to the 2400 block of Alpena Avenue in Harrison Twp. on a reported shooting. Crews found one man dead and another man injured at the scene.
The injured victim was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
The deceased’s identity has not been released at this time.
The male suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary murder and felonious assault charges. Both charges are pending review with the with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all agencies involved for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “MCSO would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim who lost his life in this tragic event.”
