Man killed in Kettering crash from last Saturday ID’d

A bystander told authorities that he saw the Chevrolet approaching from behind him at high speed while he was at a red light at Woodman Drive and East Stroop Road. The SUV reportedly then went left of center to avoid hitting his vehicle, striking the raised median in the process.

The vehicle drove off the right side of the road and into a tree.

Hurr was taken to a Kettering Health Main Campus, where he was later pronounced dead. There were no other passengers.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

This case is under investigation by the Kettering police.