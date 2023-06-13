Man killed in Kettering crash from last Saturday ID’d

A 71-year old man was killed in a crash in Kettering last weekend after his SUV hit a median and then a tree.
The man was identified Tuesday as James Hurr by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Hurr, of Dayton, drove a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse south on Woodman Drive near East Stroop Road on Saturday when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department.
He hit a raised median before going off the side of the road and striking a tree..
Crews were initially dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on reports of a crash.
A bystander told authorities that he saw the Chevrolet approaching from behind him at high speed while he was at a red light at Woodman Drive and East Stroop Road. The SUV reportedly then went left of center to avoid hitting his vehicle, striking the raised median in the process.
The vehicle drove off the right side of the road and into a tree.
Hurr was taken to a Kettering Health Main Campus, where he was later pronounced dead. There were no other passengers.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
This case is under investigation by the Kettering police.