Man pleads guilty in death of man found wrapped in plastic in Clay Twp. four years ago

The second suspect in the death of a man who was found wrapped in plastic near a Clay Twp. garden center more than fours years ago pleaded guilty to charges.
Donovan James McDermott, 52, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
McDermott was scheduled to go to trial Monday on murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges. However, he pleaded guilty to charges after a bill of information charging him with involuntary manslaughter was filed that day. The murder and felonious assault charges were dismissed.
As part of the plea deal, he will be sentenced to 11 years, according to court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.
We have reached out to McDermott’s attorney for a statement and will update this story once we receive a response.
McDermott is one of two people accused in the death of 47-year-old Steven T. Johnson. David Savage pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in October 2021 and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in January 2022, according to court records.
On Oct. 8, 2018, a Browns Nursery worker found a body — later identified Johnson — off Arlington Road. He was reportedly wrapped in plastic and put inside a sleeping bag.
Johnson died from blunt force trauma, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Former Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer previously said Johnson was killed at a vacant house on Eichelberger Avenue in Dayton and that a metal pipe may have been involved.
