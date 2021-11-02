Man pleads in case where body was found wrapped in plastic

David Savage, 64, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. A court document says that prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 13 years.

A jury trial was set to begin Monday in the case, but Savage agreed to a plea deal on Friday, records show. He remains in Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond and is due back in court on Dec. 17 for sentencing.