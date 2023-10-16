Man pleads guilty to shooting, wounding man at Dayton house party

BreakingNews
A man accused of shooting another man five times after an argument broke out at a July 2022 Dayton house party could spend more than a year in prison.

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson, 31, of Dayton is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 21 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle after he pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of aggravated assault via a bill of information. The charge carries a prison term of up to 18 months plus up to two years of probation.

As part of his plea, two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications that would add time at sentencing, and one count of having weapons under disability for a drug conviction were dismissed, according to plea documents.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called at 4:20 a.m. July 9, 2022, to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue on a report of a shooting.

The gunshot victim was at the party with a friend and Johnson also was at the party with a friend when the four got into an argument. The gunshot victim’s friend told police that he and Johnson’s friend cooled things down when the victim and Johnson went outside, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Explore14-year-old boy shot, wounded in Dayton

The victim’s friend told police he “heard loud arguing” and went outside, where he said Johnson was shooting a firearm and then he saw his friend fall to the ground.

“(The victim) was shot five times,” the affidavit stated.

The victim’s friend identified Johnson as the shooting suspect, according to court records.

