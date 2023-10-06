Man sentenced to 4-6 years for sex with girl, 14, in Troy gets 2 more years in Butler Twp. case

A West Milton man sentenced last month to up to six years in prison after police in July caught him with a 14-year-old girl in a Troy motel room was sentenced this week for his March arrest in a Butler Twp. child sex sting.

Cody Aaron Michael Smith, 30, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker after he pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to one count of importuning, which is soliciting a minor for sex. As part of his plea, a felony charge of possession of criminal tools was dismissed.

Parker also designated Smith a Tier I sexual offender, the lowest level that requires offenders to register their addresses every year for 15 years. However, he was designated a Tier II sex offender last month by a Miami County judge, so Smith will be required to register his address every 180 days for 25 years once he is released from prison.

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force was conducting a March 28 sting operation. Smith drove to a house in Butler Twp. to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex, but in reality he had been chatting online with an undercover deputy posing as the teen girl, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

Smith was arrested again April 13 — 16 days after his arrest in the Butler Twp. sting — when he was found with a 14-year-old girl in a motel room. According to a Troy Police Department report, Smith engaged in sexual activity with the young teen and a video of the encounter was found on his cellphone.

He was sentenced Aug. 31 by Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall to four to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty July 24 to endangering children, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

This article contains reporting by contributing writer Nancy Bowman