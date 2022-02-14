Man serving 20 years to life for rape indicted in child sex case

Jeremy Adam Sargent, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned March 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape of a child younger than 10.

Sargent was convicted in 2009 of rape of a girl younger than 10 and gross sexual imposition in Montgomery County and is serving a 20 years to life prison sentence in the Allen Correctional Institution, an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction facility in Lima.