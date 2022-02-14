Man serving 20 years to life for rape indicted in child sex case

A 40-year-old man incarcerated in a Dayton child sex case was indicted Monday on similar charges.
Jeremy Adam Sargent, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned March 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape of a child younger than 10.
Sargent was convicted in 2009 of rape of a girl younger than 10 and gross sexual imposition in Montgomery County and is serving a 20 years to life prison sentence in the Allen Correctional Institution, an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction facility in Lima.
It is not clear whether the new charges involve the same victim.
We are working to learn more about the new charges against him, including when and where the alleged incidents were said to have happened.
