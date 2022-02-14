Retired Beavercreek DARE officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Kevin A. Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, was arrested in April 2020 and indicted in June 2020 for possessing more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography as of December 2019, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Explore Retired Beavercreek DARE officer indicted in child porn case

Kovacs pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography. His sentencing date has not been set but his plea included an agreed upon sentencing range of 60 to 240 months, or five to 20 years, in prison.