Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Retired Beavercreek DARE officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Retired Beavercreek police officer Kevin A. Kovacs, left, shown in his police uniform, and right, shown in his orange Shelby County Jail jumpsuit following his April 2020 arrest in a federal child pornography case.

caption arrowCaption
Retired Beavercreek police officer Kevin A. Kovacs, left, shown in his police uniform, and right, shown in his orange Shelby County Jail jumpsuit following his April 2020 arrest in a federal child pornography case.

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
48 minutes ago

A retired Beavercreek DARE police officer pleaded guilty Monday to two federal child pornography charges.

Kevin A. Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, was arrested in April 2020 and indicted in June 2020 for possessing more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography as of December 2019, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

ExploreRetired Beavercreek DARE officer indicted in child porn case

Kovacs pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography. His sentencing date has not been set but his plea included an agreed upon sentencing range of 60 to 240 months, or five to 20 years, in prison.

Kovacs uploaded more than 300 images and 2,200 videos depicting child pornography between April 2015 and July 2017 to his Dropbox account, according to the plea document. One video showed a toddler lying on a diaper whose arms and legs were bound by black tape, the release stated.

He also used online messenger, social media, cloud storage and email accounts to transport and possess child pornography, according to the DOJ.

Kovacs retired in August 2018 after 25 years with the Beavercreek Police Department. He worked as a patrol officer, crime prevention specialist and DARE officer with Beavercreek City Schools, according to a Beavercreek police Facebook post announcing his retirement.

In Other News
1
Man fatally shot by Monroe police; witness recounts what she saw
2
Bond set at $200K for Middletown man who allegedly fired gun at state...
3
Deaths of husband, wife in their 80s under investigation in Greene...
4
Suspect charged, man was taken to hospital after weekend stabbing in...
5
Centerville man charged in Vandalia crash on I-75 that killed Hamilton...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top