Man stabbed during reported robbery in Dayton

A man was stabbed in the chest during Saturday night an apparent robbery in Dayton Saturday night.
The call came in at 8:52 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A man was robbed and stabbed out front in the 40 block of Pointview Avenue, with blood pouring from his chest, according to the call log.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
The suspect fled, dispatch said.
We will update this story as we learn more.
