Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after falling 8 feet at Troy wastewater plant

A subcontractor who fell from scaffolding at the Troy Wastewater Treatment Plant Tuesday was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troy Fire Department responded to 1400 Dye Mill Road around 10 a.m.
The subcontractor fell approximately 8 feet from scaffolding while preparing an empty tank for concrete installation, said Assistant Fire Chief Donald Pemberton.
CareFlight transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.
