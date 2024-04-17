Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries after falling 8 feet at Troy wastewater plant

BreakingNews
A subcontractor who fell from scaffolding at the Troy Wastewater Treatment Plant Tuesday was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troy Fire Department responded to 1400 Dye Mill Road around 10 a.m.

The subcontractor fell approximately 8 feet from scaffolding while preparing an empty tank for concrete installation, said Assistant Fire Chief Donald Pemberton.

CareFlight transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

