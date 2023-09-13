Man taken to hospital following stabbing in Dayton

A man was injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning in Dayton.

Kettering Health Dayton notified Montgomery County Regional Dispatch a woman dropped a man off around 12:54 a.m., according to dispatchers. The incident was initially reported as a shooting, but later updated as a stabbing.

The man had a stab wound to his chest.

The man was coherent and said he was stabbed at his cousin’s house, according to dispatch records. Crews determined the stabbing took place in the 100 block of James H. McGee Boulevard.

Additional information on the man’s condition or if any suspects have been arrested were not available. We have reached out to Dayton police for more details and will update this story as information is released.