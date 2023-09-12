Proposed bill would freeze property tax increases for many Ohio seniors

A bipartisan bill to freeze property taxes for eligible seniors was introduced Tuesday as one of several legislative responses to help Ohio’s homeowners cope with soaring property valuations.

Under the bill, Ohioans 70 years old or older who make less than $70,000 a year and have owned their home for 10 years or longer will be able to have their property taxes frozen in time.

“Our seniors have made our communities what they are today, and now it is our turn to rally to give back to them,” said Butler County Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., a primary sponsor of the bill. “This legislation will help Ohio seniors maintain financial stability and remain comfortable in their homes without the fear of losing them or questioning how they’ll pay for basic necessities.”

The bill comes as several area counties — including Butler, Greene and Montgomery — are bracing for massive taxable property value increases as values are reappraised amid a red hot housing market.

Hall introduced the bill, known as the 70/70 plan, with support of 25 representatives and alongside Rep. Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, who said specific parts of his district have seen property values double in the past five years, with property taxes following.

“What I’ve heard over and over again from my constituents in these communities is that they’re struggling to keep up with the rising property taxes and they’re struggling to maintain their homes,” Issacsohn said. “It’s so important that we help older Ohioans maintain their homes because that’s where most of their wealth is.”

To that end, Isaacsohn said limiting displacement due to rising property taxes is especially integral for the many Ohio families to pass down generational wealth. He said this dynamic of generational wealth is of particular import in his district, which largely slithers along Cincinnati’s Ohio River border.

“What our bill does is give older Ohioans predictability in their property taxes,” Isaacsohn said. “It says, we’re going to freeze your property taxes at a rate that you know, that you can expect, that you can plan for; it’s going to rise at the same rate as your fixed income rises, it’s going to be pegged. So seniors now know this is what you’re going to need to have to maintain their property taxes.”

Under the proposal, which has yet to be assigned a bill number, the state would pay to cover any loss to local governments from exemption eligible seniors from tax increases.