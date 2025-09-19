Man to spend at least 24 years in prison in deadly shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar

• Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge sentenced Sha’King Jones, 27, to 24.5 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he convicted of?

• A jury found Jones guilty of two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. • He was found not guilty of one count of aggravated robbery.

Who was involved?

• Jones was accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Darnell Pate Jr. outside Napoleon’s bar. • Pate reportedly worked at the bar occasionally as a security guard.

• He also previously worked in law enforcement. Pate briefly served as the interim chief of the New Vienna Police Department and worked for police departments in Addyston on the west edge of Cincinnati and in New Holland near Washington Court House. According to WXIX in Cincinnati, he was terminated from his roles with Addyston and New Vienna.

• Julien Swindle was accused of being Jones’ getaway driver. • Swindle pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and involuntary manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 15 to 19.5 years in prison, according to court records.

What was Jones accused of?