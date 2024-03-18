March 19 primary: Polls open tomorrow, no in-person early voting today

Drawing voters to the polls will be numerous levy items and contested local and state races. Polling locations open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday across Ohio and close at 7:30 p.m.

Returning absentee ballots

The postmark deadline for mailed-in absentee ballots is Monday.

Nearly 2,300 absentee ballots still need to be returned to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, according to director Jeff Rezabek and deputy director Russ Joseph.

Voters who cannot mail their ballots on Monday have until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to turn in their ballots to their local election boards or drop off their ballots in their county’s drop box.

Voters who have not received their absentee ballot after requesting one are advised to call their local election board office for next steps. Voters will likely be asked to cast a provisional ballot at their polling location on Tuesday.

Photo ID requirements

All people choosing to vote in-person on Election Day must bring a photo ID with them.

Valid forms of identification include a non-expired Ohio driver license or a U.S. passport; invalid forms of identification include out-of-state driver licenses and Social Security cards. The complete list can be found at the Secretary of State website.

Ohio last year began issuing free state ID cards to people 17 and older. In order to obtain a state ID card, applicants must provide proof of their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, citizenship and Ohio street address.

Ohioans who do not come to their polling location on Election Day with a valid ID can still vote provisionally. This process requires provisional voters to come to their local election board office with a valid ID in hand within four days after Election Day.

Find your polling location

Registered voters are assigned a polling location based on the precinct they reside in. Montgomery County has 381 precincts.

Voters can look up their polling location address online at either the Ohio Secretary of State’s or their local election board website. Voters can also call their local election board office for more information regarding polling locations.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections this month announced a change in polling location. The polling place for precincts Dayton 1-D and Dayton 1-E has been moved from the Gospel Mission Gymnasium to Goodwill Easter Seals at 660 S. Main St. in Dayton.

Election Day concerns

Other contacts for voting assistance also exist. Voters with questions or concerns about their polling locations or any other voting-related matter should contact their local election board.

Voters also can reach out to the nonpartisan Election Protection voter hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

Dayton Daily News also wants to hear from voters. The newsroom can be reached at 937-610-7502.