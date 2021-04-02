Mazda’s compact SUV zooms along with personality, consistency in ultra-competitive segment

The interior features are a mixed bag. Touch points, comfort and overall quality are good. Mazda is fairly consistent in this regard. The infotainment system, however, continues to be the most confounding and least intuitive system in the industry. Sadly, every Mazda is the same way, and why each and every time I drive one, I bring it up.

While Mazda added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to this model year (several years late to the party) and there’s a new 10.25-inch touchscreen, the rest of the system is below industry standards. Apple CarPlay allowed me to bypass all the annoyances of the rest of the system, so that did it redeem it somewhat.

The interior space, especially in the back seat, is good. It has both adequate head room and legroom. The cargo area behind the second row is below average for the segment, offering 30.9 cubic feet of room and expanding to nearly 60 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. I’d be remiss remiss if I didn’t point out that it’s below the average for the segment.

Front-wheel drive is standard for the CX-5, with all-wheel drive optional across all trims. My tester came with AWD. There are five trim variants of the CX-5, including the brand-new-for-2021 Carbon Edition. My tester was the top-of-the-line trim Signature, which had a base price of $37,405. It was fully loaded with all the options and only had an upcharge for a special paint color – machine gray – as well as a rear bumper guard. Why there’s an upcharge for a run-of-the-mill color like gray, I’m not sure. This has become a trend in the auto industry, with many automakers charging for white as well.

As tested, my CX-5 Signature with AWD had a final MSRP of $39,125.

FWD CX-5s have slightly better fuel economy. My AWD version with the spunkier turbo engine had an adequate EPA rating of 22 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway. I averaged nearly 25 mpg in a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving.

Mazda is such a consistent brand, it’s almost predictable. To me that’s a good thing, but a little surprise once in a while would be nice. Or at least improve the infotainment system.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2021 MAZDA CX-5 SIGNATURE