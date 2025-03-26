Measles outbreak with 10 cases confirmed in northeast Ohio

“Given the measles activity in Texas, New Mexico and other states around the country, we’re disappointed but not surprised we now have several cases here in Ohio and known exposure in some counties,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director.

A measles outbreak is defined as having three or more related cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Measles can spread quickly, and each case can lead to an additional 12 to 18 cases if people aren’t protected against the disease, according to the CDC, which reported 378 cases nationwide as of March 20 in 17 states.

“This disease can be very serious, even deadly, but it is almost entirely avoidable by being properly vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said.

Ohio had 90 cases of measles in 2022 when an outbreak in central Ohio totaled 85 cases. The state had one measles case in 2023 and seven in 2024.

“Measles is especially dangerous for young children, so I strongly urge all parents across Ohio to make sure your children are vaccinated. It is a crucial layer of protection that can save lives,” Vanderhoff said.

If people are not protected against the disease, nine out of 10 unvaccinated people who are exposed will become ill.

The measles vaccine ― called MMR as it protects against measles, mumps and rubella ― is safe and effective at preventing measles, ODH said. Two doses of MMR is 97% effective against measles. If you are up to date on measles vaccine, the risk of getting sick is very low.

The CDC recommends all children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

The MMR vaccine can also be given to adults born after 1957 who are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

ODH is working with health departments in Ashtabula and Knox counties to follow up on potential exposures and to promote opportunities for vaccination. For more information, visit ashtabulacountyhealth.com and knoxhealth.com.

How to get your child vaccinated

The CDC provides resources on its website about how families can access vaccines for their children at no cost to them at cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/vfc/. The Vaccines for Children program offers vaccines at no cost for eligible children through doctors enrolled in the program.

Routine childhood vaccinations are also available at many pharmacies. To find a pharmacy near you, visit vaccines.gov.

Your county health department may be able to provide childhood vaccinations through the Vaccines for Children program. Below are the contact phone numbers for each county health department in the Dayton region: