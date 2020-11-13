Med Group commander, local leaders meet with veterans

“Increasing enrollment to the PACT is a key initiative for both the Wright-Patt Medical Center and the Dayton VA. This increased enrollment improves access to care to beneficiaries in the community while also providing them access to medical center specialty clinics and services,” Lyons said.

“Increasing VA enrollment direct referrals from VA patients in-house gives our providers and staff better access to patients needing specialty and surgical care. This provides more clinical cases (especially potentially complex cases) to improve the readiness skills of our providers.”

Other forum topics of interest included COVID-19 pandemic management, transportation services for VA beneficiaries and mental-health services availability.

“COVID-19 has brought many challenges and with it an increased focus on military physical and mental health, which is why it is a point of great concern for all of our Air Force leaders,” Lyons added.

For more information on enrollment in the VA PACT at WPMC, contact the Dayton VA at 937-268-6511, ext. 5816.