Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Riverside

“Following a historic Election Day, where Ohio voters made a strong statement to further expand access to cannabis, we are eager to develop relationships with patients and the broader community in the Dayton area and across Montgomery County,” said David Goubert, president and CEO of AYR.

Montgomery County is home to six registered medical marijuana dispensaries: four in Dayton, two in Riverside. The county’s first-ever medical marijuana dispensary opened in Riverside in 2019.

Greene County has one registered medical marijuana dispensary, located in Beavercreek, while Warren County has two dispensaries — one in Lebanon, the other in Monroe, according to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control.

Since the start of Ohio’s medical marijuana program, a total of 398,057 patients have been registered.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Ohio in 2017, and the state’s medical dispensaries will be the first to receive licenses needed to legally sell recreational marijuana. The state’s Division of Cannabis Control has nine months following that to set up the framework for the program.

“AYR is just at the beginning of its work in Ohio and we hope to expand our presence in the near future,” Goubert said.

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal Dec. 7.

Many Ohioans over the age of 21 will be able to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in plant form or up to 15 grams in extract form and to grow up to six marijuana plants per adult, with a cap of 12 plants per household.

AYR also has dispensary locations in both Clermont and Cuyahoga counties. The company last year also opened the doors of a 58,000 sq. ft. cultivation facility in Parma.

The Dayton dispensary is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.