Greene County time capsule includes letter from 1915, newspaper, medicine bottle

While many of the papers inside the time capsule were water-damaged, two items that remained mostly intact are a June 7, 1915 copy of the Greene County Journal, a newspaper in circulation at the time, and a letter from Joseph William Mormon, the general contractor for the building.

Mormon wrote that he acquired most of his education in Bowersville, and the rest in Xenia. He had a wife and four children, two boys and two girls, “who I trust will grow up,” he wrote.

“And if they or their children, or their children’s children have the opportunity to ever see this letter ... I trust that this building may be a great blessing to the future generation, and that it may stand as a monument to my memory, and my name,” Mormon wrote.

The Jefferson Twp. Centralized School opened in 1915, as the combined school building for the entire township. It opened with 275 students in 12 rooms. The school even had public transportation, in the form of seven horse-drawn wagons, or “horse hacks” that drove children to school.

In 1959, the school was combined with two other township schools to become part of what is now the Greeneview Local School District. The building was renamed Greeneview South elementary, until it closed in 2005.

The cornerstone of the school building was laid on June 7, 1915, the anniversary of the township’s founding, and at the time, during the first World War.

Forgotten for nearly 110 years, the capsule was rediscovered in November 2023. Jefferson Twp. was in the process of demolishing the old Greeneview South elementary building — on Hussey Road near Bowersville — and trustee Richard Zehring, who owned the building, suspected there might be a time capsule in the cornerstone, as two dates marked on the stone were 1858 (the township’s founding) and 1915 (the date the school was built).