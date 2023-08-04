Meijer marketing outlots for restaurants, services for Dayton locations

Meijer is working to bring new restaurants and other businesses to outlots in front of their stores throughout the region, including locations in Miami Twp., Kettering, Huber Heights and Beavercreek.

“The goal is to continue adding value and convenience for our shoppers with the addition of food and services for busy families, adding to the one-stop-shopping experience inside our stores,” Meijer spokeswoman Erin Cataldo told this news outlet.

In Miami Twp., Meijer made five outlots available surrounding a store at 5858 Springboro Pike. Three of them are already spoken for including Biggby Coffee, which received its final permit Tuesday, according to the township.

Founded in 1995, Biggby Coffee offers six different brewed coffees every day, 12 different types of tea and more than 100 different specialty beverages. It has more than 350 cafes across 13 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

It is on track to open a total of 500 stores by 2024. All stores are individually owned and operated, the company said it on its website.

The Miami Twp. site will be the fourth Dayton-area location of the chain, joining shops at 418 Warren St. in Dayton, 3821 Cloud Park Drive in Dayton and 720 Gardner Road in Springboro.

Also coming to outlots on the Meijer site in 2024 are Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Jiffy Lube, the township said.

Plans for a Taco John’s, a restaurant new to the Dayton-area market, are set to be reviewed at a Miami Twp. Zoning Commission meeting in September. The restaurant chain is eyeing a fall 2024 opening, township officials said.

Founded in 1968, Taco John’s offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas and desserts, along with breakfast options. The chain has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville, Circleville and West Chester Twp., according to its website.

Taco John’s has a location under construction on a 1.5-acre outlot on Wilmington Pike on land fronting the Meijer near East Stroop Road in Kettering.

Meritage, a Michigan-based restaurant operator and recent Taco John’s Ohio franchisee, announced in October 2022 that it will initially build 50 new Taco John’s restaurants by 2026 as part of an estimated $100 million investment, with options to develop an additional 150 restaurants.

This report includes information previously reported by Staff Writer Nick Blizzard.