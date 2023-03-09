Miami County administrator Colley resigns after less than two years

“We are grateful to her for the service to Miami County and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Commission President Wade Westfall. “Our policy is not to speak about personnel issues.”

He referred additional questions to county Prosecutor Tony Kendell.

The commissioners also voted to hire Michael Clarey, assistant county development director, as the interim commissioners’ administrator, effective Friday, March 10. Clarey will be paid $400 a week in addition to his current pay to perform the added duties, according to the resolution approving his hiring.

A request to review Colley’s personnel file, including any job reviews, had not been fulfilled as of Thursday afternoon.

The commission in January adjusted some of the administrator’s authority and responsibilities, reducing her role in employee requisitions and some payroll-related activities. The commissioners said they again wanted to be more involved in those areas of county operations and said they planned to review the responsibilities annually.

The commissioners’ office provided copies of her resignation letter and the separation agreement, release and waiver in response to a public records request.

Among agreement provisions, Colley will receive a one-time lump sum payment of $34,000 severance along with unpaid wages and accrued vacation leave as of March 10.

