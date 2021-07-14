Miami County administrator search narrowed to four candidates

Last week, the commissioners interviewed four applicants. Interviews with more candidates still could be scheduled, said David Collinsworth, interim county administrator.

Following the resignation of Williams, Chris Johnson, county facilities manager, was named interim administrator. He left the county this spring for a job in the private sector. The commission in June hired Collinsworth for up to 16 weeks.

Those interviewed for the administrator position were:

- Charlotte Colley of Chandlersville, Ohio, most recently village administrator in New Concord, Ohio

- Larry L. Collins, city manager in Louisville, Ohio

- Christopher Lohr, assistant city manager, Riverside, Ohio

- Liz Swearingin of Troy, most recently administrative coordinator, State of Kentucky, Public Protection Cabinet, Real Estate Authority.