Miami County administrator search narrowed to four candidates

The Miami County commissioners have interviewed four candidates for the new position of county administrator created earlier this year.
The commission is working with Gary Huff of Paddle Creek Consulting on the process of seeking applicants and interviewing candidates.
The administrator position was created after the commission decided to split the previous position of commissioners’ clerk/administrator following the late January resignation of Leigh Williams.
The clerk’s position was filled by Janelle Barga, who previously was assistant clerk.
The commissioners received 30 applications for the administrator position. The pay for the job was listed at $105,000 to $135,000, depending on qualifications. The deadline for applications was June 18.
Last week, the commissioners interviewed four applicants. Interviews with more candidates still could be scheduled, said David Collinsworth, interim county administrator.
Following the resignation of Williams, Chris Johnson, county facilities manager, was named interim administrator. He left the county this spring for a job in the private sector. The commission in June hired Collinsworth for up to 16 weeks.
Those interviewed for the administrator position were:
- Charlotte Colley of Chandlersville, Ohio, most recently village administrator in New Concord, Ohio
- Larry L. Collins, city manager in Louisville, Ohio
- Christopher Lohr, assistant city manager, Riverside, Ohio
- Liz Swearingin of Troy, most recently administrative coordinator, State of Kentucky, Public Protection Cabinet, Real Estate Authority.