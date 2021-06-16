Miami County commissioners reach agreement in age, sex discrimination claim

Miami County commissioners reached a settlement through mediation of an age and sex discrimination claim filed by the former county human resources director who was terminated in September.
The claim was filed this spring by Tamela Hoover of rural Troy against the board of commissioners with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Hoover, 63, was terminated from the human resources director position Sept. 10 for what commissioners said was “conduct inconsistent with her role and responsibility.” The commissioners declined to provide specifics on the dismissal.
Hoover had held the position since May 2013.
In the complaint with the Civil Rights Commission, Hoover claimed she was “unlawfully discriminated against on the basis of my sex and age.”
She claimed she had maintained an excellent work record and was given no reason for the termination of employment. “Following my termination, respondent (board of commissioners) hired a significantly younger employee to replace me,” she wrote in the complaint.
The commissioners were notified of the complaint in a March 9 letter and given the option of participating in mediation or having an investigation move forward. Mediation was selected.
As a result of mediation, the commissioners recently agreed to the payment of $17,000 to Hoover for “emotional stress damages,” according to the mediation settlement agreement. In addition, her attorney received $8,000 under the settlement. Both payments were through the County Risk Sharing Authority, or CORSA, of which the county is a member.
In addition, Hoover agreed to withdraw her charge of discrimination and the county agreed to provide a neutral employment reference for any prospective employer inquiring about her.
The commissioners declined comment on the agreement.