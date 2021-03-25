Miami County considering new fairgrounds building

“Until we talk with somebody, we don’t know what it is going to cost,” Mercer said.

A new building could be in the same place on the fairgrounds as the Secretary’s Office, Simmons said.

Shellenberger said a new shared building has been discussed off and on for the past few years. “It was a possibility down the road. We kicked it around,” he said.

At this point, nothing has been decided but options are being explored with a possible location on the south end of the fairgrounds, at or near the secretary’s office , Shellenberger said. The secretary’s office was built in 1908, he said.

A building with restrooms and space for rental that could generate money would be necessary, he said. The county owns a portion of the fairgrounds while the Agricultural Society owns the other part.

“Whatever we do, it has to be something that works financially for everybody,” Shellenberger said.

The One-Stop concept is not new to commissioners who are having plans drawn up for a county-owned One Stop Center for vehicle-related services with agencies including the BMV, county Auto Title Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol inspection services.

The project is planned for land the county bought last year off Ohio 55 near Barnhart and Fenner roads in Troy.