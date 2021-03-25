Miami County considering new fairgrounds building

TROY – The Miami County commissioners are exploring the possibility of a new building at the county fairgrounds to house the county Agricultural Society along with possibly other agriculture-related organizations.
The commissioners recently visited the fairgrounds located just north of Troy off County Road 25A in Concord Twp. to look at buildings and discuss needs with Nick Shellenberger, fair manager.
Last week, they directed Chris Johnson, interim county administrator, to talk with an architect about possible concepts for a building that would replace the Secretary’s Office building, which is aging and has had ceilings collapse over time.
“Our goal is to have a building (concept) that we can go talk to (other farm related agencies) to see if there is interest in a one-stop shop for those types of services,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. Those other organizations now rent space for their offices, he said.
The building also could be used by the county Ohio State University Extension Office, which now is in the Hobart Center for County Government in Troy. “That way they could all go in there together. It would make sense to have them together,” Commission President Greg Simmons said. A large meeting room also should be considered for use by various organizations, he said.
“Until we talk with somebody, we don’t know what it is going to cost,” Mercer said.
A new building could be in the same place on the fairgrounds as the Secretary’s Office, Simmons said.
Shellenberger said a new shared building has been discussed off and on for the past few years. “It was a possibility down the road. We kicked it around,” he said.
At this point, nothing has been decided but options are being explored with a possible location on the south end of the fairgrounds, at or near the secretary’s office , Shellenberger said. The secretary’s office was built in 1908, he said.
A building with restrooms and space for rental that could generate money would be necessary, he said. The county owns a portion of the fairgrounds while the Agricultural Society owns the other part.
“Whatever we do, it has to be something that works financially for everybody,” Shellenberger said.
The One-Stop concept is not new to commissioners who are having plans drawn up for a county-owned One Stop Center for vehicle-related services with agencies including the BMV, county Auto Title Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol inspection services.
The project is planned for land the county bought last year off Ohio 55 near Barnhart and Fenner roads in Troy.