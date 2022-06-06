Miami County foodbank hosting Troy food distribution

The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest FoodBank will host a mass food distribution for Miami County residents.
The event is scheduled for June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The distributions began in July 2019 and are held monthly, according to a press release from Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance.
Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance’s food pantry will take place in Collins Aerospace Plant in Troy, which is located at 1316 Peters Road.
“We at the Food Insecurity Alliance are so grateful for companies like Collins Aerospace stepping up, especially as times are getting more and more uncertain,” read a statement from the non-profit.
