Miami County freshens look, keeps history at 140-year-old courthouse

The budget for the first phase was just more than $2 million with a $247,570 contingency remaining, said Michael Clarey, county commissioners’ chief administrative officer.

Contractors tackling the courtroom renovations face a lot of water damage, particularly to the north and west ends of the building and the deterioration of decorative features over the years, said a representative of Brian Brothers painting and restoration of Piqua.

Decorative detail around the room was done by hand by Blanck Studios, also of Piqua. “It turned out fantastic,” county commissioner Wade Westfall said.” I couldn’t be happier. The level of professionalism that Brian Brothers and Blanck brought … you look around and everything — the detail — just pops.”

The stained glass in the Courthouse dome did not need work due to repairs following the 2020 tornado that struck downtown Troy. Tucked in with the decorative features on the ceiling are signatures of artists who have worked in the room, with some signatures dating to 1935. Artists working on the current renovations were asked to add their signatures to this area.

The chairs that seated courtroom guests for decades are being replaced with pew seating. The chairs were narrow and not built for today’s size people. Repairs were difficult, and expensive.

The courtroom furniture was refinished, including the judges’ bench, witness stand and jury box original to the building. Work remaining in addition to new flooring and setting the pews includes a hard cleaning of the room, Westfall said.

Renovating and maintaining the historic Courthouse is not cheap, Westfall said.

“What a lot of folks always have to remember is this is a functioning government office building that happened to be built in 1885 when utilities and efficiency of materials, technology wasn’t there,” he said. “Now, to maintain a governmental office building you have to utilize as much of today’s technology as possible.”

Bids were opened recently for the next interior phase, to include second and third floor remodeling and replacement of the building’s 104 windows. Today’s wood windows will be replaced by aluminum clad ones. While materials are being changed, the window details will not, Westfall said.

The commissioners last week talked with an environmental design company about a possible project to display the histories of the county and the courthouse on the Courthouse’s first floor. A committee will be asked to meet with designers to discuss ideas to help with development for display concepts for commissioners to consider.

“You need to look at something for all ages. We don’t have anything in the building now for kids,” said Commission President Ted Mercer. The commissioners expressed interest in interactive displays. Money for this project has not been budgeted but the work possibly could be paid for using money left from the renovations budget and potential grants, the commissioners said.

Previous renovation projects have focused on the building’s exterior, its rooftop domes and a new plaza.

“This just plays such a huge role in the history and legacy of Miami County,” Westfall said of the importance of the Courthouse.

