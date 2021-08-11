Miami County manufacturers plan multi-million-dollar expansions

A pair of Miami County employers are planning big expansions.
Auto parts producer F&P America, on Corporate Drive in Troy, with Bellfontaine-based Humble Construction, has applied for a 36,109-square-foot expansion, one valued at $3 million, recent Miami County records indicate.
And Piqua Materials/Aggregate Processing, a producer of construction aggregates and industrial mineral fillers, has applied to build a new mill at 6025 Piqua Troy Road, a 3,600-square-foot project valued at $3.8 million, records also show.
F&P America Manufacturing makes suspension parts for General Motors, Honda, Toyota and original equipment manufacturers in the auto industry.
Seven years ago, when GM was turning to lighter, but stronger, steels for its vehicles, F&P invested $26 million into two new servo metal-stamping presses — a 3,000-ton press and a 1,000-ton press — at the company’s 2101 Corporate Drive plant.
Questions were sent to both companies and a Miami County development official.