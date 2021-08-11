dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami County manufacturers plan multi-million-dollar expansions

In this 2014 file photo, F&P America Manufacturing Platform manager Chris Peltier shows an architectural rendering of the $2.5 million expansion that was to begin soon.
Caption
In this 2014 file photo, F&P America Manufacturing Platform manager Chris Peltier shows an architectural rendering of the $2.5 million expansion that was to begin soon.

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
28 minutes ago

A pair of Miami County employers are planning big expansions.

Auto parts producer F&P America, on Corporate Drive in Troy, with Bellfontaine-based Humble Construction, has applied for a 36,109-square-foot expansion, one valued at $3 million, recent Miami County records indicate.

And Piqua Materials/Aggregate Processing, a producer of construction aggregates and industrial mineral fillers, has applied to build a new mill at 6025 Piqua Troy Road, a 3,600-square-foot project valued at $3.8 million, records also show.

F&P America Manufacturing makes suspension parts for General Motors, Honda, Toyota and original equipment manufacturers in the auto industry.

Seven years ago, when GM was turning to lighter, but stronger, steels for its vehicles, F&P invested $26 million into two new servo metal-stamping presses — a 3,000-ton press and a 1,000-ton press — at the company’s 2101 Corporate Drive plant.

Questions were sent to both companies and a Miami County development official.

In Other News
1
Dayton SWAT to hold training exercise at Dayton VA Medical Center today
2
Overflow crowd becomes raucous over proposed anti-abortion ordinance in
3
Miami County judge asks supreme court to bar opponent from ballot
4
Local governments lining up for share of $21B opioid crisis settlement
5
Dayton Public Schools wants all students, staff to wear masks
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top