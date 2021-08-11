Miami County manufacturers plan multi-million-dollar expansions

Auto parts producer F&P America, on Corporate Drive in Troy, with Bellfontaine-based Humble Construction, has applied for a 36,109-square-foot expansion, one valued at $3 million, recent Miami County records indicate.

And Piqua Materials/Aggregate Processing, a producer of construction aggregates and industrial mineral fillers, has applied to build a new mill at 6025 Piqua Troy Road, a 3,600-square-foot project valued at $3.8 million, records also show.