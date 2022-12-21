Miami County Sheriff’s Office to deploy additional patrols through end of year

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will deploy additional deputies as traffic enforcement through the end of the year to target roads with a lot of crashes and roads with high OVI arrest rates.
The sheriff’s office said that the increased patrols are intended to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers.
Additional patrols have already begun, and will end in January, 2023, according to a release.
Expanded patrols are being paid for in part using a grant that the sheriff’s office received form the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, which pays for overtime for the deputies and some fuel costs.
“There is usually an increase in alcohol consumption over the holidays, which combined with driving can be deadly,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said in the release. “Deputies are hoping to curb auto crashes with the deployment of extra deputies on various days and at various time frames throughout the holiday season.”
