Miami University extends president’s contract, raises salaries

In addition to the extension, Crawford’s salary increased 4% to $551,665 per year, with a $75,000 yearly bonus. University Ambassador Renate Crawford, the president’s wife, also received a 4% raise and will earn $53,040 yearly.

“President Crawford has successfully led the university through the challenges of a global pandemic,” trustee chair Mary Schell said in a press release. “The board is pleased with Greg’s leadership and the direction the university is going.”