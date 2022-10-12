Miami University extends president’s contract, raises salaries

The Miami University Board of Trustees extended President Greg Crawford’s contract an additional year through 2027 at its board meeting Sept. 23.
In addition to the extension, Crawford’s salary increased 4% to $551,665 per year, with a $75,000 yearly bonus. University Ambassador Renate Crawford, the president’s wife, also received a 4% raise and will earn $53,040 yearly.
“President Crawford has successfully led the university through the challenges of a global pandemic,” trustee chair Mary Schell said in a press release. “The board is pleased with Greg’s leadership and the direction the university is going.”
Crawford’s salary ranks in the upper tier of comparable schools. Ohio University, Toledo and Bowling Green’s presidents earn salaries between $498,470 and $510,000 but have higher bonuses in the six figures. Ohio State’s President Kristina Johnson makes $920,000 in base salary with a bonus of $263,500 annually.
At its June meeting, Miami’s trustees approved a 4% salary improvement pool for employees during the 2022-23 school year. Employees who meet expectations on their performance evaluations will receive a 3% raise, while the use of the other 1% will be determined by the deans and vice presidents in each department.
The Oxford Observer is a content partner of the Oxford Press. See it online at oxfordobserver.org.
