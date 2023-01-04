dayton-daily-news logo
Miami Twp appoints new fiscal officer

MIAMI TWP. — Miami Township has a new fiscal officer.

Trustees voted during their regularly scheduled Tuesday evening meeting to appoint Greg Clingerman to the role.

Clingerman is as an investment advisor representative with Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. He earned a bachelor of science in business from Miami University and a master of business administration from University of Dayton.

ExploreMiami Twp. planning police tax levy for May ballot; still deciding details

The fiscal officer works closely with the board of trustees, the other three elected positions in the township. The officer manages the fiscal team, maintains township records and is in charge of payroll, issuing checks and waste disposal service charge collections, among other duties.

Clingerman was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting.

He will fill the unexpired term of Aaron Newell, which ends March 31, 2024. Newell resigned Dec. 9.

ExploreMiami Twp. fiscal officer resigns

