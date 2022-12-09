Miami Twp. fiscal officer resigns

Miami Twp. Fiscal Officer Aaron Newell resigned Friday after seven years of service to the community.
In a resignation letter obtained by Dayton Daily News, Newell said that for “family reasons” he was stepping down effective immediately.
“My wife is the newly appointed Miamisburg Municipal Court judge and because of this change in our family, the demands on my time are shifting,” Lowell said in the letter. “I am certain that this is the best decision in order to support her new role in the community and our growing family.”
He told township officials he was available via phone or email if any questions arise. “I am available for a handover session if required to make the transition smoother,” Lowell said.
Miami Twp. now seeks to fill the role that Lowell occupied for the past seven years. The appointed person will fulfill the unexpired term ending March 31, 2024, according to the township.
Eligible candidates must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age, a resident of Ohio and Miami Twp. and a registered voter for at least 30 days prior to the appointment. Interested parties should submit a resume and letter of interest to: Christopher Snyder, Miami Twp. Administrator, Miami Twp., Montgomery County, Ohio 2700 Lyons Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342
Ohio Revised Code §503.24 requires the township to make an appointment within 30 days. Prospective candidates should refer to Ohio Revised Code §507 for information on the responsibilities of the fiscal officer.
For more information, call 937-433-9969.
About the Author