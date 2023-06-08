Miami Twp. hires new police officers after levy approval last month

McIntosh started his career as a firefighter in 2008 working for several fire departments in and around Greene County, Stiegelmeyer said. In 2011, he entered the police academy and since his graduation he has worked for smaller police agencies before taking a job with MTPD.

Renkel, who is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, moved to Miami Twp. in 2014, Stiegelmeyer said. In 2020, he attended the Butler Tech Police Academy.

After graduating the police academy, Renkel was employed by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, where he served in the Butler County Jail and the Court Services Division. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was on active duty from 2008 to 2012.

Stiegelmeyer previously said the department’s staffing had decreased from losing several officers to retirement and losing other officers to other police departments who have higher pay rates and better benefits than MTPD.

Approval of the levy means a stabilized revenue source that allows for increase officer pay, which will prevent experienced officers from leaving the department for other police agencies that have better pay, he said.

Also on Tuesday, Jason Etter, who began working for MTPD in May 2000, moved up the ranks from lieutenant to assistant chief.

Stiegelmeyer said he and township Administrator Chris Snyder chose Etter for the role “due to his experience, service time with the township, education and leadership training.”

“Assistant Chief Etter is committed to servant leadership and has a deep commitment to the citizens of Miami Twp.,” Stiegelmeyer said. “(He) has over 20 years of service with the Miami Twp. Police Department and is committed in making the Miami Twp. Police Department the best agency in the state.”

Sworn in as lieutenant Tuesday was Jay Phares, who began his employment with the Miami Twp. Police Department in 1990

