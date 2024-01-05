Kettering Health to close its ER in Piqua

Kettering Health plans to expand its primary care presence in the North Market and offer extended hours and scope of service, the organization said. The site of Kettering Health Piqua will play a role in that presence.

Community members can receive emergency care at Kettering Health Troy, which is eight miles away, and at other urgent care and emergency centers in the Piqua area, the health system said.

The location of the Piqua ER is also about six miles away from its competitor the Upper Valley Medical Center.

“We believe this focus on primary care is consistent with national trends and is in the best interest of our communities,” Kettering Health said.

Potential job loss is unknown at this time, though Kettering Health said it is working on absorbing those employees into other spots.

“We are so very grateful for our talented and dedicated team members who have provided emergency care to the Piqua community. We have positions available and are actively working with our team to find roles for them within our Kettering Health family,” the organization said.

Kettering Health Piqua location opened off of Looney Road in August 2020, quickly after the opening of its Troy Hospital in June 2019.

Kettering Health’s Piqua location was announced in November 2018 and started construction December 2018. The building cost approximately $30 million and created about 65 new jobs for the area.

The 48,000-square-foot medical center included a 24/7 emergency department, radiology and lab services and medical offices for primary care and specialty services.

Kettering Health Piqua has been registered as a satellite unit of Kettering Health Troy. Kettering Health Piqua treated 13,287 patients in its emergency department, according to Kettering Health Troy’s Ohio Department of Health 2022 hospital registration and planning report. Kettering Health Troy treated 16,599 patients in 2022 in its emergency room, the report says.

The Piqua city manager’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.