Miami Valley Meals brings back pierogi fundraiser: ‘It’s a delicious way to pay it forward'

Miami Valley Meals Board Chair Ricia Ballas inspired this new tradition.

Credit: Scotty Dfoto Credit: Scotty Dfoto

“I grew up making pierogi with my mom. To me, they represent not just a yummy comfort food that we always ate on Christmas Eve and during Lent, but the act of making and eating pierogi represents family to me,” Ballas said. “Growing up in northeast Ohio, handmade pierogi were always available, churches and restaurants sold them, but we just don’t have that in the Dayton region.”

Pierogi will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 19. Customers have until March 12 or until they sell out to make an online purchase.

This is a preorder event where customers will be asked to choose a March, 7, 13 or 14 pick up date. Pick up will be available at Miami Valley Meals, 428 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

The potato and cheese pierogi come frozen for easy storage and preparation.

“This event really exemplifies how food and community come together for the greater good,” said Taylor Naragon, communications manager at Miami Valley Meals. “I had no idea how beloved pierogi were until we launched this event last year, and was amazed at how many people rushed to purchase them. Our volunteers have the best time making them, and we all bonded together over it. It’s a really special event, and we’re thankful for the enthusiasm the community has shown us.”

All proceeds raised during this event will help Miami Valley Meals transform donated food into nutritious meals for those experiencing food insecurity across the Miami Valley.

“Every purchase helps us continue our work to provide chef-prepared meals free of charge to local families in need,” Naragon said. “It’s a delicious way to pay it forward!”

For more information, visit miamivalleymeals.org/pierogi-with-a-purpose.