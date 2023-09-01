BreakingNews
Name change of Ohio's national forest, tied to Indian conflict, spurs argument

Miamisburg coach placed on leave for unauthorized showing of PG-13 movie to seventh graders

Miamisburg’s varsity football coach Lance Schneider has been placed on paid administrative leave as a result of showing a PG-13 film in a seventh-grade class without administrative/parental approval.

That’s according to a message sent to parents and guardians by Superintendent Laura Blessing and Miamisburg Middle School Assistant Athletic Supervisor Jason Shade.

“The decision to place him on leave is a standard procedure while we conduct an internal review,” Blessing and Shade said in the message.

Tim Lewis has been named interim coach while Schneider is on leave, they said.

“As a district, we strive to reinforce the high professional and ethical behavioral expectations we have for our staff,” Blessing and Shade said in the message. “Please be assured that we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation.”

Miamisburg Board of Education voted in 2019 to hire Schneider as its varsity football coach. It marked a homecoming of sorts for Schneider, who grew up in Miamisburg and becomes the third family member to coach the Vikings, joining his grandfather, Hank, and his father, Mike.

The position ended a four-year absence from coaching for Schneider. He resigned from Northmont in May 2015 after a three-month investigation into his coaching methods. Schneider sent an email to his coaching staff using offensive language to describe players. The email — intended as an inside joke among his staff — went public and led to Schneider’s resignation.

In 2016, Fenwick High School hired Schneider as its athletic director. Parental backlash led Fenwick officials to rescind the job offer.

Schneider took over for Steve Channell, who resigned in December 2018 after seven seasons citing “philosophical differences.”

